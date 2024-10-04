Hot October weekend on the way

25 WEATHER — Pool weather in October! That's what we will have this weekend and likely into next week. Highs will be in the mid 90s Saturday through Monday with lows in the low to mid 60s. Expect plenty of sunshine with rain chances likely staying in south and southeast Texas.

We may see highs move down a touch next week. Highs will generally be in the low 90s after Monday with a weak front in the area. Lows should fall into the upper 50s and low 60s. The area will likely remain dry over the next ten days.

Have a fun and safe weekend!