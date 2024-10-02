Hot October weather will continue

25 WEATHER — If you are a summer lover, then you are getting an extended summer for sure! There are no major systems moving our way, likely through next week. That means this is a what you see is what you get kind of forecast. Thursday and Friday looks like a couple of pretty hot days. Highs will make it into the mid 90s both days. At least we will have lows in the mid 60s, so it will feel nice early in the morning hours.

This weekend looks hot, but just a little less hot. Highs Saturday and Sunday should make it into the low 90s with lows in the low to mid 60s. We may see a few more clouds around, but most of the area now looks dry. We may see a couple of isolated storms Saturday across our far southern areas.

Next week...more of the same. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s with lows in the 60s for the most part. The dry weather looks to continue as the upper pattern does not hold much promise of getting a rainmaker in here anytime soon.