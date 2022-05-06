Hot Mother's Day Weekend

25 WEATHER — Hot weather is expected as we head into the weekend. An early summer pattern will set up shop over Texas and likely last into next week. Saturday should see highs reach the mid 90s. Sunday could be a bit toastier with highs in the mid to upper 90s. A few 100s will be possible west of I-35. The record high for Sunday is 96° (2011). Yes, I know...2011...not a good sign.

More 90s are expected next week and possibly into the next weekend as well. Rain chances look slim to none across the area. We may have to wait another 10-15 days before this pattern breaks down a little.

Stay cool and have a great weekend!