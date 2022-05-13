Hot May Weekend Ahead

25 WEATHER — A few storms may develop west of Central Texas this evening and push east. Right now it appears most of the activity will die out before it reaches Central Texas. A couple of showers could reach our far western counties, but don't expect much. Lows tonight will fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

There could be a little weakness in the ridge, especially west of I-35 Saturday afternoon. This may lead to a couple of isolated storms. Right now rain chances are only 20%, so most folks will stay dry. It will be hot with highs in the mid 90s. Sunday looks dry and mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

Next week will remain hot with highs in the upper 90s to near 100° Monday. We should see the mid to upper 90s for the rest of the week. There is some indication that a pattern change may try to approach next weekend, but right now we will continue with highs in the 90s and isolated storm chances.

Have a great weekend!