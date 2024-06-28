Hot last weekend of June

25 WEATHER — The last weekend of June will be a hot one with highs in the upper 90s to near 100° both Saturday and Sunday. Heat index values will be 105-110°, so the heat advisory continues for almost all of Central Texas. There could be a few sea-breeze front showers reach the Brazos Valley each afternoon from the southeast, so 20% chances of rain have been added for both Saturday and Sunday.

Next week looks high with highs around 100° through July 4th. Rain chances look very slim at best, so be prepared for a hot holiday! We may see a weak summer front get close to the area late next week on into the next weekend. This could bring some isolated storms chances and slightly cooler highs in the mid 90s.

Have a fun and safe weekend. Stay cool!