Hot Labor Day weekend

25 WEATHER — Our weather looks to stay hot as we head into Labor Day Weekend. Highs will be around 100° each day with lows in the 70s. A weak disturbance will move over Central Texas Sunday. This will set the stage for a few widely scattered afternoon and evening storms. It doesn't look like much, but we will take any chance of rain at this point!

Next week looks to bring more of the same. Highs will be in the 100-103° range with lows in the 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Have a fun and safe Labor Day Weekend!