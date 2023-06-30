Hot Into The Holiday Weekend

25 WEATHER — Get ready for a little more normal weather as we head into July this weekend. Highs should stay in the mid to upper 90s for most of the area under partly cloudy skies. It appears rain chances will stay away for the most part, but an isolated storm or two will be possible Sunday evening across the western parts of Central Texas.

Getting into July 4th, we should see more heat as highs stay in the mid to upper 90s. Isolated storms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours, but most areas will likely not see much. We will continue with this same general trend for the rest of next week as well.

You still need to take care of yourself even though we aren't quite as hot as past weeks. Make sure you area staying hydrated and stay cool when you can! Have a great and safe weekend!