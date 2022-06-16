Hot Into Father's Day Weekend

25 WEATHER — The heat is expected to continue to broil us through the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 90s to near 100° Friday through Father's Day Sunday. The only slight change to the forecast will be a chance for some isolated afternoon and evening storms, especially east of I-35 Friday and Saturday.

Next week the summer ridge gets even stronger. That means the rain chances go away for most of the week with highs from 100-104° across the area. There could be a weak front get close to the area late next week with another chance of isolated storms. It will still be hot with the front likely stalling just north of our area.