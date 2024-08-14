Hot Hump Day Ahead!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 90s to near triple digits again this afternoon with feel-like numbers that could reach 105. Heat looks to continue for the rest of the week into next week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Highs will climb into the upper 90s to near triple digits again today.

Feel-like numbers will exceed 105 at times.

Hot weather continues into next week.

Kids may be going back to school today, but Mother Nature is reminding us it is still summer! Highs will once again near 100 later on with feel-like numbers exceeding 105 at times. Be sure to take heat precautions this afternoon.

Expect more of the same through the work week, with even hotter conditions possible this weekend into next week! There may be some signs that the high will weaken later next week. Stay tuned!

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather