Hot Friday before Weekend Cold Front

CENTRAL TEXAS — Our stretch of hot days continues here in Central Texas, but we are nearing the end of the heat! Today will be another toasty one with highs in the upper 90s. We'll have to monitor for an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, but I think the better chances will be found up towards North Texas.

Saturday brings the weather changes here across the Lone Star State. A cold front will work down from North Texas in the afternoon and evening with showers and storms likely along it. Some could be strong with gusty winds. This will be our first round of rain over the next few days. Temperatures will fall behind the front and Sunday will be spent in the 70s for high temperatures with scattered showers still possible.

Our next best chance of rain comes in Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as multiple storm systems move overhead. That should lead to multiple rounds of storms across the area. Flooding rainfall will be possible, and models are throwing out close to 2-4 inches of rain by the time it's all said and done. We're still nailing down the timing, so stay tuned through the weekend! Highs will remain in the 80s for the first half of next week!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather