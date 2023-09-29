Hot Friday ... again

CENTRAL TEXAS — Yet again it will be another Hot Friday for football! Highs will climb into the mid 90s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Southeast winds will continue to keep warm and muggy air around.

Expect more of the same to hang on for the weekend with highs in the mid 90s.

There are some signs that changes could come next week as a dip in the jet stream moves over. Showers and storms will pop up to the west on Tuesday, with better rain chances settling in Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front looks to slide in. Behind that front, we could see highs in the mid to upper 80s! Some models want to stay cooler, so we'll monitor it for you!

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather