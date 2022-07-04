Hot for Independence Day

CENTRAL TEXAS — Our hot June has rolled into a hot July, and fireworks aren't the only thing that will be soaring here this week. The good news is we won't see any issues for your Independence Day plans, outside of the heat that will continue to be constant. Expect highs to once again climb into the triple digits, with highs topping out near 102° in many locations. If you have plans outside, you need to drink plenty of water and try to stay out of the sun. I know you're gonna celebrate with other beverages, but be sure to alternate some water in. Alcohol increases dehydration.

The rest of the week looks quiet weather-wise. High pressure will continue to build, and as that happens, we will see temperatures continue to climb. By the weekend, we could be dealing with record heat as highs climb above 105° in spots. There are some signs that the pattern could break down next week, but that's a lot to hope for in the middle of July. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather