Hot for Friday, but storm chances return this weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the triple digits this afternoon, with feel-like temperatures exceeding 105 in spots. Be sure to take heat precautions.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Heat Advisory continues today.

Highs will climb to near 100, with feel-like numbers closer to 103-105.

Take heat precautions.

Small storm chances this weekend.

Today is August 2nd, it is supposed to be hot, and today will live up to it. Highs will climb into the upper 90s and lower 100s. With the humidity in place, it will feel like 104-107 in the heat of the day. Be sure to take heat precautions.

We will see a little relief try to materialize tomorrow in the form of a few showers and storms. Not everyone will see them, but if you end up under one, it will cool off and you may see some gusty winds! Don't cancel plans yet, but keep an eye on the sky and our app tomorrow afternoon. Some isolated showers will still be possible Sunday, and it will feel a little better thanks to drier air, with highs only reaching the upper 90s.

Heading into next week, things look quite hot and quiet with highs getting into the triple digits again.

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather