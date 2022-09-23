Hot First Weekend Of Fall

25 WEATHER — The heat will continue this weekend, but we should stay shy of record highs. Right now it appears most of us will be below 100° with highs in the upper 90s Saturday and the mid to upper 90s Sunday. There could be a few isolated storms Sunday evening as a cold front pushes south into the area. Don't count on much rain though!

Monday will still be hot with highs in the mid 90s. We should stair-step down into the upper 80s and low 90s Tuesday through Friday with very dry conditions expected. This will allow overnight lows to fall into the low 60s, so if you are looking for a taste of fall, that's all I really have for ya at this time.

Have a great weekend!