Hot Father's Day Weekend on Tap

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 90s this afternoon with humidity making it feel like the triple digits. The hot weather continues into Father's Day Weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Warm pattern continues into Father's Day Weekend.

Afternoon highs in the mid 90s, but feeling closer to 100.

Tropical moisture works in next week and brings chance of scattered downpours.

We're seeing a quiet pattern to end the work week and propel us right into Father's Day Weekend. Get ready for that warm pattern to continue! Highs will reach the mid 90s each afternoon, but with the humidity, it will feel closer to 100. Be sure to drink plenty of water and limit time outside if possible. If you do have to be out in the heat of the day, take frequent breaks in the shade.

Next week brings changes as high pressure backs off of our area. An area of disturbed weather near the Yucatan Peninsula is being given a medium likelihood of forming into a tropical system. If it succeeds- the first name on the list is "Alberto". Models take the core of this into Mexico, but regardless of if it forms or not - it will sling tropical moisture into the Lone Star State leading to heavy rains along the coast. Farther north here, that could lead to tropical downpours. The best chance of this looks to be Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Stay tuned!

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather