Hot Father's Day Weekend Ahead

25 WEATHER — Temperatures will continue to heat up over the next few days. Highs Friday through Father's Day Sunday should make it into the mid 90s. Humidity values will steadily increase as well, so heat index numbers will climb above 100° each afternoon. Make sure you stay hydrated and wear plenty of sun-screen!

Next week our eyes will be tuned into the Gulf of Mexico. As it stands now, there is a 40% chance of tropical development in the southern Gulf of Mexico next week. Most of the models take anything that develops and turns it into Mexico by the middle of next week. This would leave us to the outer reaches of any system. That means we should see isolated to widely scattered showers and storms most afternoons with an onshore flow bringing moisture into Texas. This will help keep temperatures at or below normal with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. We will continue to watch for any changes to this part of the forecast in the coming days.