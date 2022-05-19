Hot End to Week before Cold Front

CENTRAL TEXAS — The heat continues to roll on but there is some relief in the forecast! It won't arrive today though as highs climb into the upper 90s once again. We'll have a south breeze to help stir things up, but that will provide little in the way of heat relief. Big heat will be taking place to our west though as highs near 110° from Abilene to San Angelo.

We've got another couple days of heat on the way to end the week before a cold front arrives late Saturday. Friday will be similar to Thursday, but we will have to monitor for isolated storms in the evening as a dry line becomes active to our west. Anything that manages to form could turn strong, so it's something we will have to keep an eye on for your evening plans.

Saturday will be another day we need to watch, highs will climb into the upper 90s before a cold front arrives during the second half of the day. Showers and storms will be possible along the front, and some could be strong.

Temperatures will fall heading into Sunday as highs are only expected to be in the 70s! We'll keep some scattered showers possible during the day.

An active pattern sets up for early next week that will bring multiple rounds of showers and storms Monday through Wednesday. Heavy rain will be possible, and models are throwing out 2-4 inches of rainfall. Lets hope this keeps up because that would put a serious dent in our drought!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather