Hot conditions to continue

25 WEATHER — We are looking at some hot weather, but it might be a little less hot as we head toward the weekend. Highs will be around 100° Thursday. We may slip back into the upper 90s to near 100° Friday into Saturday. A few more clouds will appear this weekend as our summer pattern breaks down just a bit.

As our heat dome weakens, isolated to widely scattered storms look possible Sunday through the middle part of next week. Highs will also come down into the mid 90s by July 4th. It's not much of a change, but this time of year it usually is just small changes here and there!