Hot but quiet for late holiday activities

25 WEATHER — Brace for a hot evening if you are going to be out and about celebrating the holiday. Temperatures may not exit the 90s until about 9:30 PM. Make sure you're keeping cool even after the sun is down by wearing light clothing and using non-alcoholic drinks to stay hydrated. Otherwise, evening plans should go on just fine. It's not until tomorrow when we see the arrival of a few showers and storms, working from north to south during the afternoon.

The chances for storms here and there will continue through the weekend, keeping our temperatures in the 90s. In fact, next week should also stay away from the 100s with an opportunity of rain each day from tomorrow through Friday. The odds of rain may be going up during the Monday through Wednesday period depending on what Beryl does. Right now, it seems most likely that at least some remnants of Beryl could make it close to our area, bringing some rain. Just how much remains uncertain.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather