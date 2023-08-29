Hot weather continues (but not as hot)

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're waking up to a nice morning as we kick off the day in the 70s. Expect more heat this afternoon, but it will be closer to normal levels of August heat as we top out in the upper 90s.

A few slightly cooler mornings are on the way with lows near 70, but warmer and more humid air will work in for the weekend pushing our temperatures back into the triple digits. There is a chance we see a few showers this weekend as tropical moisture works into Southeast Texas, but any activity should be very isolated.

Beyond that, heat looks to take over with triple digits through next week.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather