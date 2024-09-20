Hot as we head into Fall Sunday

25 WEATHER — Summer is going to hang on as long as possible here in Central Texas. Tonight will be humid with lows in the mid 70s. Highs Saturday look hot once again as we get up into the upper 90s. Sunday, fall officially arrives at 7:44am. It will not feel like fall. Highs will be in the mid 90s Sunday afternoon under partly cloudy skies.

There will be some changes as we head into early next week. A cold front will move into the area Monday morning and stall in-between Waco and Bryan/College Station. Highs will be in the mid 80s behind the front, but we should still see low 90s ahead of the front. A few showers and storms could be located along the front. Better rain potential will move in Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. The exact placement of the front will have to be determined in later forecasts, but we should see scattered storms along and behind the front. Highs should be in the upper 80s both Tuesday and Wednesday as the front slowly pushes south. It will be back to the low 90s by the end of the week as the front washes out.

Have a safe and cool weekend!