Hot As We Get Close To Fall

25 WEATHER — Fall starts Thursday. That's nice because it won't feel like fall...at all. We will see partly cloudy to mostly sunny highs all week with highs in the upper 90s to near 100°. Record highs will be possible, especially Wednesday through Friday.

The weekend will remain hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s. A cold front will be on our doorstep Sunday evening with a slight chance of storms. This will change the weather next week with highs in the 80s to near 90° and lows in the 60s.

So, once we get through this week, next week will feel quite a bit better.