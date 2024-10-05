Hot and sunny weather showing no signs of slowing down

25 WEATHER — Action is brewing in the Gulf with Tropical Storm Milton having formed. It is unusual for a tropical system to develop in the southwestern portion of the Gulf only to head to Florida, but that is exactly what Milton will do. This means that we won't see any noticeable effects from the tropics over the next week. Sunshine with a few clouds will continue through the next several days. Afternoons will continue to be in the 90s.

At least some cooler mornings should make a brief return during the middle of next week with lows in the upper-50s. Still, this will be the only bright side to the lingering hot weather. Even into next weekend and beyond, it is hard to say that our pattern will change much. There is a chance that temperatures could cool down into the 80s about nine days from now, but the data could easily reverse that over the next day or so.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather