Hot & steamy weather continues Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Severe storms formed Monday evening across western portions of Central Texas, but fired off to the north and south, missing Waco-Temple-Killeen. We're watching a few storms this morning in the DFW area that could clip Navarro county, but other than some drizzle across the I-35 corridor, things are quiet.

Expect things to remain mainly quiet this afternoon. Highs will climb into the mid 90s, but feel closer to 105 when you factor in the humidity. Take frequent breaks in the shade if you're going to be out and drink plenty of water. Hot, steamy afternoons continue through the week.

Once we get past Thursday, rain chances really decrease. Minus a small chance of rain Saturday, which is even grasping at straws thrown out by one of our long-range models, things will remain quiet. Highs will increase to around 103 this weekend as our upper-level heat dome builds over the Lone Star State.

There are some signs we could get some relief towards the end of next week, but it's too far out to say for certain, so the heat rolls on.

Have a great Tuesday and stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

