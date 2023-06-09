Hot and Steamy for Friday, Eying Weekend Storm Chance

CENTRAL TEXAS — Today starts the first in a stretch of steamy days here in Central Texas! Highs will climb into the mid 90s this afternoon. With the humidity it will feel like its in the triple digits. A stray shower can't be ruled out, but many will miss out.

Tomorrow will be another steamy day, but we will have to keep a close eye on the evening. Showers and storms are expected to develop in the late afternoon and move into the area. Since it's getting so warm during the afternoon, we will have the potential for severe weather with the main threats being strong winds. Activity should wind down after sunset. Don't cancel your plans, but have alternate ones should storms threaten.

Next week, high pressure takes over bringing a summer-like pattern over us. That will send temperatures soaring into the triple digits! Even before we reach the mark, as we burn off all our moisture, we will see feel-like temperatures near 105 many afternoons. Make your plans on how you'll stay cool now!

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather