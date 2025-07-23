Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hot and humid weather to continue into next week

Tropical wave brings slight relief this weekend
25 EVENING WEATHER — It will remain mostly clear/sunny through Thursday. We may see some of the hottest readings so far this year Thursday afternoon. Officially, I am forecasting a high of 99°. You may get to 100° the farther north you are closer to the DFW area. It will feel like it's over 100° with heat index values as high as 105°. A heat advisory is in effect along and east of I-45 Thursday.

A tropical wave will get closer to the Texas coast Friday. Right now it appears this system will be weak, but we should see quite a few more clouds late Friday into the weekend. Isolated showers and storms are possible, especially along and east of I-35 through the weekend. Don't get too excited though, rain chances right now are only in the 20-30% range. Highs in the mid to upper 90s Friday should fall into the low to mid 90s Saturday and Sunday.

Make sure you are staying cool and hydrated!

