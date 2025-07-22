Hot and humid weather through next week

25 EVENING WEATHER — July...it's hot...it's humid. Temperatures should come up just a little bit over the next couple of days. Highs will be in the upper 90s with lows in the mid 70s. Some places to the north and up toward DFW may hit 100°. No matter what, it will feel like it's over 100° when you factor in the humidity each afternoon.

A weak tropical wave is expected to make it's way into the upper Texas coast this weekend. We may see a few isolated showers and storms along with increased cloud cover across the region. Highs should come down into the mid 90s, so that's at least a little something.

It's right back to the heat next week with highs in the upper 90s and lows in the 70s. Yes, the dog days are here!