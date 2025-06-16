Hot and humid weather this week in Central Texas

25 EVENING WEATHER — June is starting to feel like June around here with highs in the 90s and high humidity. Not much will change all week, but we may see a few more isolated storms chances across the southeastern half of the region down into the Brazos Valley by mid to late week. Otherwise, we are going to sweat it out for awhile.

Not much will change this weekend, but isolated storms chances may return area-wide as we head into next week. It will still be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. The good news...no 100s are in the forecast at this point!