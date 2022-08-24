Hot And Humid Weather Sticking Around

ENTER DATELINE — Hot and humid weather will rule the rest of this week on into the weekend. There is a slight chance for a pop up storm here and there, but anything is expected to remain isolated. Highs will be in the mid 90s Thursday through Sunday. However, it will feel like it is closer to 100° since the humidity has returned to Central Texas.

Next week will start off hot and humid with a few isolated storms, but we may see a bit of an increase in scattered storm activity Tuesday through Thursday. It's too soon to know how widespread this will be with the models going back and forth from wetter to drier to wetter again. It will still be muggy with highs remaining in the 90s.