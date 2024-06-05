Hot and humid weather into the weekend

25 WEATHER — We saw a few more storms Wednesday morning, but it looks like most of the rain activity should stay away from us for the rest of the week. It looks hot and humid Thursday through Sunday with highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the low to mid 70s. Heat index values each afternoon will rise into the 100-110° range, so make sure you are staying hydrated!

We are watching for a potential cold front as we move into next week. Right now it looks like it may arrive during the day Monday. This would bring highs back down into the mid to upper 80s for most of next week. We may also see renewed storm chances with the front in the area Monday through Wednesday. We will watch this part of the forecast closely!