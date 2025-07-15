Hot and humid weather into next week

25 EVENING WEATHER — July is acting more like July around here with hot and humid conditions. There could be a couple of storms across the region through this evening, but most of it will die out after sunset. Lows will fall into the mid 70s. Wednesday looks quiet as rain chances move away for a couple of days. Highs will be in the mid 90s both Wednesday and Thursday.

We are keeping an eye on the northern Gulf as we make our way into Friday and Saturday. Regardless if there is any development or not, some tropical moisture could work into the eastern half of Texas, especially Friday. At this point, we will keep rain chances at 20-30% Friday. The farther east you are, the slightly better chance of rain you will have in our area. The highest chances of rain should remain in far east Texas and Louisiana. Highs may come down a bit Friday into the low 90s, but it's right back to the mid 90s Saturday and Sunday as any tropical moisture moves away. After that, next week looks hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s and lows in the 70s.