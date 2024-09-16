Hot and humid weather continues for the work week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 90s with humidity making it feel closer to 100 this afternoon. Rain chances remain near zero with heat dominating the forecast this week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Hot temperatures continue, but remain below record levels Monday. Highs will climb into the mid 90s feeling like 100 in the afternoon.

High pressure continues to build this week pushing temperatures into the upper 90s for the second half of the week.

Some weekend relief is possible with small rain chances and a weak cold front a possibility.

Yesterday was an interesting day across Central Texas as we went from record-breaking heat to a few showers and storms. Hopefully you cashed in on some rain and a slight cool-down because it doesn't look like anything like that is on the way through the work week. High pressure will continue to build, pushing temperatures into the mid to upper 90s through the rest of the week.

There are some signs high pressure will back off enough to bring in a weak cold front Sunday into Monday bringing small rain chances and a slight cool-down. Cross your fingers!

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather