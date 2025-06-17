Hot and humid weather continues

25 EVENING WEATHER — The heat and humidity will continue for the rest of this week. Highs will primarily be in the low to mid 90s with lows in the 70s. It will like it's around 100-105° each afternoon when you factor in the humidity. Make sure you are staying hydrated and take cooling breaks when possible. There could be a couple of isolated storms around Wednesday, but most areas probably will stay dry.

The weekend will remain hot with highs in the mid 90s. It will stay humid, so it's just going to be plain hot each afternoon.

Next week, our summer high will shift east of Texas. This will allow all levels of the atmosphere to come out of the southeast, off the Gulf. This kind of air mass keeps us humid, but it also brings widely scattered afternoon and evening storms each and every day with highs in the low 90s. That means no official 100s are still in the forecast!