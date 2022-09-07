Hot and Humid Hump Day!

CENTRAL TEXAS — The humidity will hang on into your Wednesday! Yesterday evening, we saw some showers and storms pop up in the afternoon. While the coverage won't be as big as yesterday, there will still be the chance to see some isolated downpours late in the afternoon. You can thank a cold front that will be working into Central Texas. Despite the front, temperatures will be hot in the afternoon as the front squeezes the atmosphere. Expect highs to climb into the mid 90s this afternoon, with the humidity making it feel closer to the century mark.

Behind the front, drier air will work in nullifying rain chances for the rest of the week. We'll see an initial cool-down to highs in the low 90s for Thursday before warming back into the mid 90s for the weekend. Another front comes in Sunday into Monday, but this one looks to pass on a dry note. This front also doesn't have a substantial cool-down, and a heat wave will take over for next week leading to unseasonably warm temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather