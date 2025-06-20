Hot and humid first weekend of official summer

25 EVENING WEATHER — Summer has arrived as of Friday evening! That means this weekend is an official summer weekend, and it will feel like it. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will make it into the mid 90s, but it will feel like 100-105° each afternoon when you factor in the humidity. Make sure you drink plenty of water and stay cool!

There will be a pattern change next week. It won't bring major changes to the area, but a couple of things are expected to happen. Highs should fall from the mid 90s to the lower 90s, and we should see slightly better afternoon and evening storm chances as the sea-breeze front makes its way into the region each afternoon. The reason for this is that our summer high will move east of Texas. This will bring southeast flow off the Gulf. giving us a more tropical air mass. Again, it's not much, but summer changes are usually small.

Have a great and safe summer weekend!