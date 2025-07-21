Hot and humid all week

25 EVENING WEATHER — It's July...it's hot...it's humid. That sounds about right. The heat and humidity will stick around all week with highs in the mid to upper 90s and lows in the 70s. It will feel like it's over 100° each afternoon when you factor in the humidity. Stay cool and hydrated as possible!

A tropical wave will approach the Texas coast by Friday into Saturday. This may give areas east of I-35 a slight chance of showers and storms, but all of us should see a little more cloud cover. That should get highs down into the low to mid 90s. It's not a big change, but it's all you can really expect this time of year.