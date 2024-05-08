Hot and humid afternoon could pop isolated storm Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low 90s, but humidity will make it feel closer to 100. An isolated storm is possible, with the potential to produce high winds and hail.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Hot and humid conditions are expected today with highs approaching the low 90s.

An isolated storm is possible, and if one forms, could turn severe quickly.

Better rain chances arrive with a cold front tomorrow.

We're waking up to quite a humid and warm morning with temperatures in the 70s and high humidity. That will be apparent all day today as highs climb into the low 90s. With that humidity, it may feel like 100 during the heat of the day. That will serve as fuel to attempt to spark a storm this afternoon. If one does get going, the potential will be there for it to turn severe quickly. The highest threat will be winds and hail along with heavy rainfall.

A cold front arrives Thursday which will likely trigger some more showers and storms. Once again, these could be strong to severe with gusty winds and hail the main threats. Behind the front, temperatures will fall into the 70s for the weekend. Saturday could feature some passing showers, but things look to ramp up again Sunday. Sunday's activity will be behind the front, so the severe weather threat is rather low. However, some heavy rain will remain possible.

Next week is looking more unsettled with highs in the 80s and isolated to scattered storms possible! This is typical though for what we usually see in May.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather