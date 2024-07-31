Hot and hazy for Hump Day

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 90s this afternoon, but with humidity, it will feel closer to 105 in spots this afternoon. Saharan dust will lead to a hazy sky.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Highs will climb into the upper 90s today, but feel-like numbers could exceed 105.

Take heat precautions.

Saharan dust will lead to a hazy sky

Small rain chances work in for the weekend.

We're continuing with the hot and dry pattern today, but we will add in a bit of haze thanks to Saharan dust that has worked in. For most of us this won't cause an issue, but if you're someone with a sensitive respiratory system or allergies, you could have some trouble. The other big story will be the heat as highs climb into the upper 90s, and feel-like numbers exceed 105 at times. Limit time outside during the heat of the day if you can!

High pressure will back to the west this weekend, but will still be quite strong, so don't expect much heat relief. However, a few disturbances could bring some isolated to scattered storms Saturday and Sunday. After that, the high builds back over us next week, keeping the heat around!

