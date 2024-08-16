Hot and dry weather continues into the weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb up to near the century mark this afternoon, with feel-like numbers exceeding 105 at times. Rain chances look to stay slim.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Highs will climb into the upper 90s to near triple digits late this afternoon with feel-like numbers exceeding 105.

Dry and hot weather continues into the weekend.

Rain chances look to remain slim.

Expect dry and hot weather to continue this weekend as high pressure increases across the area. Feel-like numbers could exceed 105 later today when you factor in the humidity. Expect that same weather to continue into the weekend. There are some signs we could see high pressure back off enough by the middle of next week to bring small rain chances, but it's very slim.

Have a great weekend and a wonderful Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

