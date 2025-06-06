Hot all weekend long

25 WEATHER — More of the same weather is expected through the rest of the weekend. In fact, temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will be just a bit hotter. Highs will be in the mid-90s. With all the humidity around, that will push the heat index over 100°. It is possible that some areas may receive a Heat Advisory. No rain will visit us over the weekend, but by Sunday night, there may be some storms headed our way.

Late Sunday night is one potential round of storms, which could feature some strong storms. Renewed development of showers and storms will be possible during the day on Monday. This will drop our highs to the upper-80s. The weather pattern will be favorable for scattered thunderstorms each day from Monday through Thursday. That should keep the 90s away for now. Quieter weather will return for next weekend, although this will coincide with a slight rise in the heat.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather