Hot again Friday, but Small Rain Chances Return.

25 WEATHER — Our streak of 100 degree days may be in jeopardy this weekend! Friday will still see triple digits, but a tropical wave working into southeast Texas may bring us some isolated showers late this afternoon. The best chance will be east of I-35 and many will miss out. Those that get under one will get a quick cool-down and maybe even a quarter inch of rain in spots. These will be the splash n' dash showers we sometimes see this time of year.

Tropical moisture will hang around this weekend, and that should lead to more cloud cover Saturday, which may keep our temperatures just below the century mark. It will be close, but I'll be optimistic and keep the high at 99 for Saturday. Those in the Brazos Valley may hang around in the mid 90s. An isolated shower will once again be possible Saturday.

Things dry out Sunday allowing us to heat back up to the triple digits. Next week's forecast is a little murky, with high pressure never fully re-establishing its dominance over the Lone Star State until the late week. During that time, highs will likely hang around 100 with some isolated showers possible by the middle of the week. No drought busting rain is in the forecast though.

Stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather