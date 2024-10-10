Hot 90s into the weekend

25 WEATHER — It's going to be another lake/pool weekend here across Central Texas! The heater has been left on here in October, and it will likely stay on through Monday of next week. Friday and Saturday will bring highs in the mid 90s, which should be just shy of records for both days. Sunday is the day to watch for the potential of breaking a couple of records. Right now it looks like a front will stall near the Red River. This will cause winds here in our area to blow out of the southwest. When you get this kind of set-up, we can see temperatures soar! Right now we forecasting an official high of 98°. This would break the record for Sunday which currently stands at 96° (1991). If we were to hit 100° on October 13th, it would be the latest in the year that we have EVER seen a 100° high. That record was set in 2022 when we hit 100° on October 12th. No matter what, it's going to be hot.

Next week will likely bring some relief, but how much relief is still in question. Monday looks hit with highs in the mid 90s. A cold front should surge into the area Monday night into Tuesday. Right now we are forecasting highs in the low 80s Tuesday. This may change based on how much of the cool air gets into Texas. There is still quite a bit of model disagreement here, so stay tuned!