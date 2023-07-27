Hot 100s into the last weekend in July

25 WEATHER — There's not much more to say than it's just plain hot! Nothing will really change through the weekend on into next week. Highs will be around 100° Friday, but the heat should build more this weekend. We are going with hot highs around 102° Saturday and 104° Sunday. Make sure you are staying hydrated and cool when you can.

Next week the heat dome will be centered over Texas. This will allow highs to climb closer to 105° Monday and Tuesday. We may fall a bit into the 102-104° range by mid to late week, but that is still plenty hot. There is a small chance of isolated storms late next week. I wouldn't count on much at this point.