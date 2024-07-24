Hit-Or-Miss Downpours Possible Wednesday in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Coverage will likely be lower than yesterday, but hit-or-miss downpours will still be possible in Central Texas, with higher coverage in the Brazos Valley. Highs will reach the upper 80s.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Scattered downpours will still be possible this afternoon, but with less coverage than Tuesday.

Temperatures remain below normal in the upper 80s.

Rain chances increase tomorrow and Friday.

Heat builds back in next week.

Tuesday brought a round of rain to Central Texas that impacted most areas. Some areas saw totals creep up close to 3 inches! Today will bring rain chances again, but likely less coverage than yesterday. Hit-or-miss showers will be possible in the afternoon. Under these showers, heavier rain will lead to street flooding. More widespread activity will be possible in the Brazos Valley and along the I-45 corridor.

Thursday, the core of moisture slides north which will bring better rain chances to Central Texas. Scattered downpours will be possible in the afternoon, with more widespread activity than today. Once again, the highest chances will be east of I-35 and into the Brazos Valley, and once again, heavy rain will be possible under any of these.

Activity lessens into the weekend with more isolated to scattered activity possible. Heading into next week, high pressure builds in which will bring back the typical summer heat and erase rain chances. Temperatures may near 100 at times!

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather