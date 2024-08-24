Hints of rain in the week ahead

25 WEATHER — We're not expecting any thunderstorm activity this afternoon, and certainly not like what we had yesterday. The remainder of the weekend will be partly cloudy, with highs in the upper-90s. However, by Tuesday, we may start to see at least a spotty storm or two wander into the region from the southeast. This will be true on Wednesday as well. Slightly better chances of rain will hold off until next weekend.

Until then, highs will continue to be in the mid-90s to upper-90s. Hopefully we will be staying away from any heat advisories. As mentioned, this coming weekend holds a slightly better chance of seeing a handful of showers and storms. A weak cold front could make an arrival during that time, but exactly when we see it could range from Saturday to Monday. Temperatures on the other side of the front may offer another slight cooldown.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather