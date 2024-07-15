25 WEATHER — Summertime continues here in Central Texas, but we will see some changes late this week into next week! Over the next couple of days it will be typical July weather with highs near 100° Tuesday and Wednesday. A weak front will move down into the area late Wednesday, and this may spark a couple of isolated storms as we head into the evening hours. The front will slide a bit farther south Thursday, so scattered storm chances should be slightly higher. This won't be widespread rain, but we should see some cooler weather in the mid 90s Thursday and Friday.

A bigger change will arrive this weekend into next week. A big pattern change will shift our summer high west of the Rockies. This will allow for stronger summer fronts to push south into Texas. Saturday still looks hot with highs in the mid 90s. A few isolated storms look possible to start the weekend, but things change even more Sunday into Monday. It should become mostly cloudy with scattered storms looking more likely. This will cause highs to fall into the upper 80s and low 90s which is below normal! These below normal highs may continue for a good portion of next week. Stay tuned!