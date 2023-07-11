Highs in the low-100s tomorrow

25 WEATHER — A couple clusters of showers and storms managed to make their way into parts of the area this afternoon but all of it faded away before it could make it to Waco. It doesn't look like we'll have any more shots at rain for the remainder of today. In fact, that could be the last we see of any kind of showers for a while. Tonight, our lows will be around 80° with highs tomorrow of 102°.

A Heat Advisory continues through Wednesday, and it is likely that it will be extended beyond that time. In fact, the National Weather Service has mentioned that there may be a need for an Excessive Heat Warning in parts of the state before the week is over. Our highs will be in the low-100s for the next several days. The heat index each afternoon will be above 105° at times. This will remain the case deep into next week.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather