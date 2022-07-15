Highs could stay below 100 Friday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Thursday brought some rainfall to Central Texas for the first time in what feels like a month! While totals were rather low in most areas, some heavier rain fell in our western counties. Unfortunately, that looks to be all she wrote as far as rain chances go for the foreseeable future. That rainfall added moisture to the atmosphere though, which should go a long away in keeping our temperatures below 100 today.

Unfortunately, this break from the heat looks to be short-lived. Our upper level heat dome moves back over us heading into next week and by the middle to end of next week we could see highs consistently climbing to 105 once again. Enjoy the "cooler" air while we have it!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather