Highs around 90° will continue through the weekend

25 WEATHER — That late spring/early summer feeling will continue through the weekend on into early next week. Highs will be around 90° each afternoon through Monday. Lows will fall into the low to mid 60s. There could be some patchy fog around from time to time, especially during the morning hours in the Brazos Valley.

It appears highs may slowly fall through the 80s as we head through next week as more clouds move into the region. There is a little better chance for a few showers and storms as we approach Halloween as well. With that said, this is still pretty far out, so changes are possible. With the way this fall has been so far, it's hard to go anything over 30% at this point when it comes to rain chances. Hopefully this trend will hold, and we can raise rain chances late next week. It does appear a pattern change is in-store for most of the lower 48 as we head into the first half of November. How much of an effect that has on our weather is yet to be determined, but it should start to cool off a bit more!