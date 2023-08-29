Highs Around 100° Return

25 WEATHER — It's going to be a little hotter as we head into the end of the week on into the weekend. We won't be seeing record highs, but highs around 100° are likely. Normal this time of year is 95°, so the well above average temperatures look to continue.

Next week doesn't look to bring much change after Labor Day Weekend. Highs are still expected to be around 100° each day. The models diverge a bit by the middle of next week. Some bring more moisture with some rain chances and slightly lower temperatures. I'll keep an eye on this, but for now I'm going with hotter and drier until we get more model consensus.